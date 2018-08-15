Mushtaq Ghani of PTI elected as speaker of KP assembly

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) candidate Mushtaq Ghani was elected as the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by bagging 81 votes while his opponent Laiq Mohammad Khan received 27 votes out of a total 108 votes polled here on Wednesday.

Two Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including PPP’s Nighat Orakzai and an independent candidate from PK-25 Didar Khan could not make it to the House to poll their vote.

Augurang Zeb Nalatho who was presiding over the session administered oath to the newly elected speaker Mushtaq Ghani soon after announcement about his election for slot of speaker of assembly.

After the election of the speaker and his oath-taking ceremony, Mushtaq Ghani of PTI started chairing the voting process for the slot of deputy speaker.