Voting for slot of Deputy Speaker starts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The voting process for electing Deputy Speaker National Assembly has

begun here on Wednesday on 4:08 am at Parliament house.

Joint candidates of opposition party Maulana Asad Mehmood and PTI nominee Qasim Khan Suri will face each for the seat of Deputy Speaker.

The NA secretary was announcing the names of members one

by one to cast their votes for choosing their favourite candidate as

Deputy Speaker for next five years.

Each contestant has already conveyed the names of his two agents to the speaker.

In the presence of polling agents, counting of the vote will take place

and the speaker will announce results of the election after completing the counting

process.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari polled the first vote.