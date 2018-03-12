Voting for Deputy Chairman Senate starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):The voting for the slot of Deputy Chairman of Senate has started.

The newly elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is chairing the session.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Senator Muhammad

Usman Khan Kakar are contesting for the slot of Deputy Chairman.

In the House of 104, at least 53 votes are required to win the

contest. However, there are 103 members who would cast their vote as

Senator elect Ishaq Dar could not take oath due to his medical treatment abroad.

Therefore, 52 votes in this particular situation are required to win the

contest if no vote is rejected.