Vote’s recounting hold to ensure transparency in election: Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said if law and constitution permitted regarding recounting of votes in constituencies, then it should be held to ensure more transparency in the election.

The general election 2018 held in free, fair and transparent in peaceful manner. PTI chief Imran Khan had already asserted that PTI would cooperate with political parties if any manipulation happened in the election, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said PTI wanted recounting and investigation of all manipulation if occurred in any constituency in the election. “We had learned a lot from past five years and fully courageous to cope all challenges confronting the country,” he added.

Arif Alvi said PTI wanted supremacy of law and the Constitution. He expressed the hope that the Opposition would play a constructive role to overcome all national issues.

He said PTI would not face any difficulty to win National Assembly’s Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats.

To a query, he said peaceful protest was right of every political party but it should end through negotiation in democratic way.

Commenting on Model Town incident, he said punishment should be given to perpetrators of the crime.

Pakistan People’s Party Leader Dr Nafeesa Shah said the general election held in peaceful manner and the Party would play a responsible role of Opposition.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said his party would not play such role of Opposition which damage the democracy.