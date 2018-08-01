Votes recounting continues in 26 constituencies

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday continued the process of recounting of votes in 26 national and provincial constituencies.

The commission had accepted the applications of candidates for recounting of votes in 26 national and provincial assembly constituencies while it turned down the requests for votes recounting in 32 seats of national and provincial assemblies.

The recounting of votes is being conducted in NA-118 Nankana Sahin, NA-140 Kasur, NA-158 Multan, NA-158 Multan, NA-112 Toba Tek Singh, NA-188 Layyah, NA-110 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, NA-117 Nankana, Sahib, NA-159 Multan, ,NA-119 Sheikhupura, NA-57 Rawalpindi, NA-170 Bahawalpur, NA-10 Shangla, NA-15 Abbottabat, PP-292 DG Khan, PP-290 DG Khan, PP-291 DG Khan, PP-220 Multan,, PP-6 Rawalpindi, PP-228 Lodhran, PK-36 Abbottabad,PS-73 Badin, PK-93 Lakki Marwat, PS-82 Jamshoro and PK-93 Lakki Marwat.

The constituencies, where applications for votes recounting had been rejected, include NA-175 Rahim Yar Khan-I, NA-194 Rajan Pur , NA-140 Kasur-VI, NA-144 Okara-VI, NA-161 Lodhran-II, NA-164 Vehari-III, NA-43 Khyber Agency, NA-35 Nowshera, PK-90 Bannu, PP-111 Faisalabad, PP-232 Vehari, PP-267 Rahim Yar Khan, PP-102 Faisalabad, PP-285 Dera Ghazi Khan, PP-191 Pakpattan, PP-223 Multan, PP-253 Bahawalpur, PP247 Bahawalpur, PP-185 Okara, PP-27 Jhelum, PP-219 Multan, PP-256 Rahim Yar Khan, PP-186 Okara, PP-137 Sheikhupura, PP-170 Lahore, PP-225 Rahim Yar Khan, PK85 Karak, PK-39 Abbottabad, Ps024 Sukkur, Pk-65 Nowshera Pk-23 Shangla and PK-64 Nowshera.