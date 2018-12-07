KARACHI, Dec 07 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that awareness of vote was the guarantee of country’s progress and it was mandatory for strengthening the democracy.
Addressing a ceremony on the theme of “Mera Vote – Meri
Pehchan” organized in connection with the National Voters Day, he said
that increasing awareness regarding the importance of vote among middle
class of the country was a good omen.
Vote mandatory for strengthening democracy
