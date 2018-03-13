‘Vote ko izzat do’ – PML-N manifesto for next election: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):PML-N Quaid (supreme leader) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said manifesto for the election campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) as the party wanted to restore respect for the mandate of the citizens.

He was speaking to the Central General Council of the party here at Convention Centre after unanimous election of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as new PML-N president.

“I want to declare that our manifesto for next elections will be four words: “Vote ko izzat do”. Respect our vote. Respect the people. Respect the mandate. Respect people’s right to rule,” the former prime minister said.

Nawaz Sharif said it was part of his faith that the people of Pakistan should lead honourable and prosperous life and for the purpose he would remain steadfast in his mission to ensure respect of the voters.

“The next 70 years of Pakistan should be better than the previous ones. I will walk beside you. I will compel you to work for the respect of your vote.”

Nawaz Sharif urged his party workers to make the next election a referendum for the vote’s respect. The PML-N president had been changed due to a situation created by others, he added.

He said in 2013, Pakistan was in a difficult situation as its treasury was empty, people were dying in acts of terrorism and the country was plunged in darkness due to absence of energy.

He said law and order had considerably improved in the country in just four years, while energy shortages were also overcome with production from new power projects and a network of roads was spread out across Pakistan.

The progress made by Punjab in last ten years was more than what had been done in the previous 60 years, he added.

He named the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), motorways, metro bus projects, Orange Train and power projects as some of the achievements of his government and said he was being punished for putting Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said in 2013, he accepted the challenges faced by the country and resolved major problems.

He said he wanted to work for the future generations. His agenda was not personal as it was in the interest of the Pakistani nation, but he was involved in cases though he did not indulge in corruption, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said those, who were claiming to be honest and principled persons, staged a drama in the Senate and made compromises in its election.

He said the whole nation watched what happened in the Senate elections. His opponents were liars and dual faced as their actions were contrary to their words. They were like toys run by keys as they had acted on instructions from others, he added.

“We do not make compromises. We do not sell our nation. We fight for the people of Pakistan,” Nawaz Sharif said as he concluded his speech by repeatedly raising slogans of “vote ko izzat do”.