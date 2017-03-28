Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from April 3

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees will resume from the 3rd of next month.

A spokesman of the UNHCR told Radio Pakistan that the process was temporarily suspended in November last year due to winter season.

A repatriation center has been opened at Chamkani near Peshawar to register refugees willing to go back to Afghanistan.

The UNHCR is providing four hundred dollar to each returning refugee besides food and other basic items.

The spokesman said three hundred and eighty thousand registered Afghan refugees were repatriated to Afghanistan last year.