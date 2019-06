ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said voluntary cut in defence budget for a year will not be at the cost of defence and security.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said, “We shall maintain effective response potential to all threats.Three services will manage impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures. It was important to participate in development of tribal areas and Balochistan.”