Volume of agriculture credit being enhanced to Rs 1,001 bln

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said in order to facilitate farmers, the volume of agriculture credit is being enhanced to Rs.1,001 billion from last year’s target of Rs.700 billion.

This would be an increase of 43 per cent, he said this in a budget speech for year 2017-18 delivered in National Assembly here.

Credit availability for small farmers is a major constraint in use of farm inputs.