Visiting USDA scientists discuss cotton productivity improvements with Pakistani partners

ISLAMABAD, Mary 17, (APP): Agricultural experts from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Research Service are currently visiting Pakistan to discuss cotton productivity enhancement programme that would leave a positive impact upon the overall cotton production in the country.

According to official sources, the experts early this week discussed the US-Pakistan Cotton Productivity Enhancement Programme (CPEP) with Pakistani government officials, public and private sector representatives and farmer organizations.

The meetings focused on input from Pakistani representatives on how to build on the CPEP programme’s successes.

The programme is a partnership between the US Agency for International Development, USDA, a consortium of Pakistani government and university research facilities, and the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA).

The primary goal of the programme is to study and combat Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCuV). To date, CPEP has substantially decreased losses due to CLCuV through promoting best management practices among small farmers affected by the virus.

Also, new sources of resistance to CLCuV have been identified and CLCuV resistant cotton lines are currently in advanced field trials at Pakistani government research institutes.

Dr Jodi Scheffler, USDA’s CPEP Coordinator, noted that, “Our Pakistani partners are leaders in CLCuV research and are creating innovative new strategies to mitigate the effects of CLCuV, to benefit Pakistan’s cotton farmers.”

She further stated, “Our joint development of virus resistant cotton lines will be of immense value, not only to Pakistan, but the world.”

Control of CLCuV is crucial in Pakistan, as it has caused major losses to Pakistan’s cotton industry, threatening both Pakistan’s economic stability and food security. The programme receives essential support from the Pakistani government, university and institute members, the public and private sectors, and farmer organizations.

The scientists will also meet with the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) Institute of Plant Genetics Resources (IPGR) and other partners from the Farmer Field Schools Project to discuss future initiatives.