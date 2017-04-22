Visit of Foreign Minister of Maldives to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): Dr. Muhammad Asim, Foreign Minister

of the Republic of Maldives, will visit Pakistan from April 23 to 26.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan on the

invitation of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs, according to a press release.

The visiting dignitary will call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During his visit, various aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Maldives are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests.

Both countries are bound in fraternal bonds of common faith

and continue to support each other at various international

fora.

The visit will help in the further strengthening of bilateral relations between these two countries.