Virginia’s girls-only Islamic school holds graduation ceremony

WASHINGTON, June 28 (APP):“ Dar-ul-Huda, a renowned Islamic center that runs one of the largest Islamic schools in Northern Virginia held its annual graduation ceremony the other day to award degrees and certificates to students up to high school.

Under the aegis of Dar-ul-Huda, Al-Qalam Academy and Iqra Elementary are serving the Muslim community of Northern Virginia for nearly two decades and offer a unique mix of Islamic values and state-approved curriculum to more than 200 students from Montessori through 12th grade. Al-Qalam Academy also stands out among its peers as the girls-only school.

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

was the chief guest and gave away the degrees and certificates. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the role of the two schools in imparting modern education along with Islamic learning.

Sheikh said that he was very happy to see the progress of the school which is producing students, who were accepted by the state’s renowned colleges. The graduates from the school have served in prestigious institutions, including the White House.

The Deputy Chief of Mission said that he was very delighted to note that the Pakistani American community was taking keen interest in establishing educational institutions that were helping the young Pakistani Americans and children from other Muslim countries.

In his welcome address, the President of Dar-ul-Hudda, Dr. Mozzam Siddiqui said that the Islamic center was serving the large Muslim community and their children for many years and was making significant contribution in teaching the children about the Islamic values.

He said that the center also holds the unique honor of being the first premier introducing Science, Technology, Engineering and Art Math (STEM) certified schools and the first in Virginia to offer Robotics classes.

Later, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh gave award degrees to students who graduated from 8th grade and 10th grade. Dr. Siddiqui gave away certificates to students of 5th grade.

A large number of parents of graduating students and their families attended the ceremony.