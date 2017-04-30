Violence perpetuated by Indian forces in IOK is state-sponsored terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI, April 30 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Sunday visited Line of Control (LOC) at Haji Pir Sector.

The COAS appreciated the operational preparedness and high morale of troops and said that Indian aggression and frustration vents at the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and Pakistani villages along LOC and Working Boundary, “but we must keep our response purely in military domain in accordance with our values,” according to Inter Services Public Relations press release here.

“The violence perpetuated by Indian Forces in IOK is state-sponsored terrorism by all definitions. This violence riles up passions on this side of the LOC as well as people of Pakistan cannot remain indifferent to the barbaric treatment. meted out to defenceless Kashmiris including women and children.

“The Kashmiris have a right to live without fear and repression. We will always stand by their rightful political struggle for the right of self-determination and recourse to basic human rights,” he said.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza and General Officer Commanding Murree.

The COAS was briefed on situation along LOC, ceasefire violations and operational readiness of the formation.