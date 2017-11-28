Violence drives more Rohingyas to Bangladesh: UN agency

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (APP):’:Hundreds of Rohingya refugees are still crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar every day, even though their numbers have dropped in recent weeks, the United Nations migration agency said Tuesday.

â€œPeople are still arriving in the settlements with horrifying accounts of physical and sexual abuse, harassment and murder. All of them fear for family members left behind in Myanmar,â€ Andrew Lind, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Emergency Coordinator in Cox’s Bazar, said in a statement.