Violence, displacement and cold in Syria kill over 30 children since Dec.: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 (APP):“Violence, displacement and extremely harsh conditions” in northern and eastern Syria have killed at least 32 children since December – including 11 infants in the past two days, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In eastern Syria, persistent fighting around Hajin has forced thousands on a long, arduous journey almost 300 km to the north, to Al-Hol camp for internally displaced people.