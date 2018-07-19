Violation of code of conduct: ECP issues notice to Fazal-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Khattak

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notices to the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervaiz Khattak and Ameer Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in violation of code of conduct for political parties and asked them to appear before the commission on July 21.

According to an official of ECP, separate notices were issued by the ECP and they have been asked to appear in person or through counsel on due date and time in the ECP Secretariat, falling which the matter will be decided in their absence.

It said that the step was taken while taking notice of their speeches aired and used in print and electronic media at the public gathering containing abusive, insolent and very derogatory language in respect of other political parties.

It added this behavior certainly constitutes a violation of the code of conduct for political parties and candidates notified by the ECP. It also directed them to desist from such tendencies immediately