Victories for PAF, Navy, Islamabad in National Hockey Championship

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Air Force, Navy and Islamabad chalked out victories against their respective rivals in the 64th National

Hockey Championship on Thursday at the Sukkur Hockey Stadium.

A brace by Mudassar and one goal apiece from Adnan, Mushtaq

and Alamgir enabled Air Force defeat Higher Education Commission

5-3 in an absorbing contest. For the losing side, Mohammad Abid,

Amar Ahmad and Ashar Tariq scored, said the information made

available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Another keenly contested encounter was witnessed between

Navy and Railways with Sailors winning through the solitary goal

netted by Hamza Waheed.

However, Islamabad gained an easy 4-1 victory over

Gilgit-Baltistan as Muneeb got two for the capital side while

Zainulabidin and Umar Mujtaba had one each.

Imtiaz Ahmed was the lone scorer for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Results of the two matches played late on Wednesday: WAPDA

beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited: 4-0. Scorers: Tauseeq, Asad Bashir, Aleem Bilal & Khizer Akhtar.

Sui Southern Gas Company beat ZTBL 3-2. Scorers, SSGC: Mohammad

Rizwan 2, Ali Shan. ZTBL: Hammad Anjum & Ghazanfar Ali.