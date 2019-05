BEIJING, May 31 (APP)::China’s Vice President Wang Qishan’s recent visit to Pakistan consolidated friendship and mutual trust between China and Pakistan and promoted momentum of the sound relations between the two countries, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Friday said.

“You are right that the visit of Vice President Wang Qishan to Pakistan was very successful,” Geng Shuang said while responding to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing held here.