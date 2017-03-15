Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to ensure peace in the world and the Global community recognized it.

This he said while talking to Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice

Admiral Khan Hashim Bin Siddique at Governor House here Wednesday.

He said our armed forces had been at the front line to

combat terrorists and their sacrifices had made the whole region a

safe place.

After maintenance of law & order Pakistan as a whole and its

economic hub Karachi in particular had become an ideal place for

investment.

Lauding the rule of Pakistan Navy in protecting country’s sea

front, the governor said Pakistan Navy was amongst the best forces of the world that it had proven on numerous occasions.

Vice Admiral Khan Hashim informed Governor Sindh about the

operational activities of Pak Navy in detail.