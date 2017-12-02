Vice Admiral Kaleem appointed Vice Chief of Naval Staff

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has appointed Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. Before his new appointment, he was was serving as Chief of Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

According to a PN press release, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, upon completion of initial training at Britannia Royal Navy College Dartmouth got commission in June 1982.

He has a distinguished career with wide ranging command and staff experience. His command appointments include

Commanding Officer of Type-21 ship, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, Commander Combined Task Force 151, Commander Central Punjab/ Commandant PN War College and Commander Pakistan Fleet.

His important staff appointments include Director Naval Warfare & Operational Plans, Principal Secretary to Chief of the

Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects).

The Admiral has also served as Defence Attache of Pakistan at Qatar.

Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Armed Forces College, Turkey.

For his meritorious services, he was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).