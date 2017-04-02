Veteran artist Shahid signs another film

LAHORE, Apr 2 (APP): Senior actor Shahid has been cast in
film ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ of Director Naseem Haider Shah, and the
first spell of shooting has been started in a farm house at
Badian Road Lahore.
Shahid told APP here on Sunday that he is appearing in
selected films and dramas and selecting them on the basis of
their stories. He said that he liked the story of ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ and
signed the contract.
During the first spell of shooting, Shahid, Mahi Khan,
Adnan Khan and Rashed Mahmood are performing their roles.
Shooting will continue on daily basis.
The film has been written by Muhammad Wajid Zubairi, while
producer of the film is Asghar Ali.