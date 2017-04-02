Veteran artist Shahid signs another film

LAHORE, Apr 2 (APP): Senior actor Shahid has been cast in

film ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ of Director Naseem Haider Shah, and the

first spell of shooting has been started in a farm house at

Badian Road Lahore.

Shahid told APP here on Sunday that he is appearing in

selected films and dramas and selecting them on the basis of

their stories. He said that he liked the story of ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ and

signed the contract.

During the first spell of shooting, Shahid, Mahi Khan,

Adnan Khan and Rashed Mahmood are performing their roles.

Shooting will continue on daily basis.

The film has been written by Muhammad Wajid Zubairi, while

producer of the film is Asghar Ali.