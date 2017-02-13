Vested interest holders not to be tolerated at TIP: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Minister of State for IT & Telecom Mrs. Anusha Rehman said Monday that the vested interest elements creating hindrances in the implementation of TIP Board decisions will not be tolerated at any cost and all necessary corrective measures will be taken to streamline the TIP affairs.

According to a press release issued here, she said this while chairing 189th Board of Directors meeting of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) held today.

Managing Director TIP shared the internal audit report of yester years with the board and also apprised that 10 years special audit of TIP accounts is in progress but unfortunately few mafias amongst local TIP management are creating impediments in audit process and not ready to cooperate with the auditors.

Moreover, they are also reluctant to provide relevant record to the auditors and hinder the work by resorting to abuse of process of law.

Anusha Rehman categorically stated that any violation and non-compliance to board decisions will not be tolerated and all such mafias will be dealt severely in accordance with law.

MD TIP also informed the board that six officials including Company’s Secretary who were held responsible for wrongdoings in TIP were arrested and proceeded against by the NAB and all of them have been suspended.

MD TIP further apprised the board that dossiers for all these delinquent officers are being prepared for necessary disciplinary actions as required.

MD TIP assured the board that directions of the honourable board will be complied with in true letter and spirit.

Federal Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan, MD T.I.P Syed Khalid Gardezi, Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Member Legal Ms. Ameena Sohail, Member HR Tahir Mushtaq and other Board Members were also present in the meeting.