ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The birth anniversary of legendary and versatile TV actor (late) Muhammad Ali was observed Thursday.

Muhammad Ali was born on 19th April 1931 in Rampur‚ India. His family moved from Rampur to Rohtak after his birth and from there to Hyderabad and then to Multan shortly after the independence of Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad as a broadcaster in 1956. He also worked at radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Karachi stations.

Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari‚ the then Director General Radio Pakistan‚ became his mentor for acting. Muhammad Ali used to mention him as his spiritual father. Later‚ he introduced Muhammad Ali to his friend‚ poet and film producer Fazal Ahmed Kareem Fazli‚ who offered him the role of a hero for his new movie Chiragh Jalta Rraha. But instead of playing the role of hero‚ Ali accepted the role of villain in the movie, PTV news reported.

He was known as Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat‚ The Emperor of Emotions. As a highly versatile actor‚ he performed historical, biographical and patriotic roles; in costume and art movies. He has starred in over 250 movies playing both heroes and villains.

Muhammad Ali began his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and his debut film was “Charagh Jalta Raha” (1962).

“Shararat” (1964) was another popular film by him. Muhammad Ali performed an unforgettable role in “Aag Ka Darya.”

He acted in over 300 movies including some Punjabi films and worked with Zeba‚ Shamim Ara and other prominent actors and actresses of the time. He was a versatile actor and played negative as well as character actor roles successfully.

He married Zeba‚ a prominent film heroine of her time. Ali was a cardiac patient and underwent two surgeries.

He is widely considered to be the foremost dramatic performer that the Pakistani film industry has ever had and was conferred with Pride of Performance in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan and subsequently became the only actor who was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

On the birth anniversary of legendary actor Muhammad Ali‚ Radio Pakistan recorded the impressions of Film Stars and directors.

While giving impressions‚ Film star and his wife‚ Zeba Ali said that Muhammad Ali began his career from Radio Pakistan‚ due to this he always regarded and preferred Radio Pakistan over all forums. She said that his fans‚ lovers‚ friends and relatives still remember Muhammad Ali as in his life.

Some of his famous movies include Bahadur‚ Daal Mein Kala‚ Dil Ne Tujhay Maan Liya‚ Shararat ‚ Khandan ‚ Khamosh Raho ‚Clerk ‚ Jan Pehchan ‚ Kaneez ‚ Dil Aur Duniyan ‚ Bobi ‚ Mr. X ‚Tiger Gang ‚ Mere Humsafar ‚ Sher Di ‚ Insan aur Aadmi was ‚ Shirin Farhad ‚Dum Mast Qalander ‚Khamosh raho‚ Aag ka Dariya‚ Wehshi ‚ Aag and Jaise jantey nahin.

He won 10 awards in different categories and was also conferred Pride of Performance in 1984 in recognition of his lifelong services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan. He was the only film actor in Pakistan who was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz‚ the second highest civilian award in Pakistan.