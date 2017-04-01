Verdict of Panama case to shatter evil designs of PTI: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Apr 1 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali on Saturday said the government had performed well

during the last three years and electricity was being provided to the industrial sector round-the-clock.

He added new transmission lines were also being laid to supply electricity from power houses to major load centers of the country.

Talking to the media here, he said loadshedding would be further reduced in the coming months as generation capacity will increase and it would be totally eliminated by the year 2018.

He said the verdict of Panama case was expected very soon and: “We will bow our heads before Allah Almighty as it will shatter evil designs of PTI Chief Imran Khan”.

The minister added Imran Khan should now become cool and prepare himself for the third marriage instead of hatching conspiracies against the elected government of the PML-N.

Regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari, Abid Sher said Zardari had failed to deliver in Sindh and was criticizing the government just to cover up his own misdeeds.