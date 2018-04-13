Verdict of disqualification for life has unleashed a new era of Nawaz’s politics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media here Friday said that the SC verdict of disqualification for life under Article 62(1) f of the Constitution had unleashed a new era of Nawaz’s politics.

She said that they were innocent to entertain the thought that they could decimate politics of political leaders through disqualifying them. Ultimately the people of Pakistan would decide about disqualification or otherwise, she added.

She said that the decisions like disqualification of the former Prime Minister, not allowing him to head the party, stopping the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) from participating in the Senate elections and the life-long disqualification could not change the verdict of the masses.

The minister said that the elected Prime Minister was disqualified even before the trial. She said that the trial of the Supreme Court verdict was continuing in the Ehtsab Court.

Marriyum said that consequent upon similar decisions, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was sent to gallows and Benazir Bhutto was martyred. She said that the thrice elected Prime Minister had once again been disqualified today and it was the same joke, which had been perpetrated on seventeen prime ministers at different times and in different ways. It was exactly the same decision which Ali Baba and forty thieves presented in the JIT report with the help of inconclusive and incomplete documents, she added.

She said that the person, who violated the constitution and threw it into the waste paper basket, was enjoying his life sitting abroad and nobody had taken any suo moto notice about that.

Marriyum said that when they failed to find anything they invented the doctrine of necessity but this time around only the people would use the doctrine of necessity to uphold the sanctity of and respect for vote.

The minister said that the former Prime Minister had always talked about prestige of the judiciary and supremacy of the constitution and law, however, reaction on the SC verdict was the constitutional right of Nawaz Sharif as well as the people. She said that all the constitutional institutions were sanctimonious and everybody should give them due respect.

She minister said that the people were witnessing yet another decision of the court concerning Nawaz Sharif, which was similar to the one delivered against him during 1999 in the plane hijacking case.

Marriyum said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of ‘Iqama’ and not receiving any salary from the company of his son while the trial of that case was taking place in the Ehtsab Court, adding that the trial on the first verdict was still inconclusive. She said that during the proceedings of the trial corruption of not even a single rupee had been proven.

She said that an elected Prime Minister was disqualified but the JIT (Joint Investigation Team) head Wajid Zia had confessed in the court that they had not found any documentary evidence in regard to Nawaz having received any salary from the company of his son. She said that the trial in regard to the allegations on which Nawaz was removed was now in progress in the Ehtsab Court while an elected Prime Minister was disqualified today.

The minister said that 40 persons according to Wajid Zia had participated in the investigations against a person, who was disqualified today but he refused to divulge their names. They were reluctant to tell who formed the JIT through a WhatsApp call and who leaked the picture of Hussain Nawaz, she added.

Marriyum reiterated that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified for life for making Pakistan a nuclear power, for ending darkness from the country, checking terrorism in its tracks and completing the projects, which were pending for the last 66 years. She said that the history of the country was replete with such decisions and the nation was still suffering from their consequences. She said no disqualification like the verdict in the Panama case would be acceptable till the time Nawaz dwelled in the hearts of the people.

The minister said that the slogans of minus one formula echoed in 1980, 1990 and 2000, adding that the people knew that the PML-N was the largest political party of the country and today’s decision had unleashed a new era of its politics. She said that the opponents of PML-N by the grace of God should feel scared of that. She said that the slogan of ‘give respect to vote’ given by Nawaz Sharif would gain strength and the people who vote for choosing their representative could not tolerate such decisions.

She said that the PML-N would move forward with the support of the people to ensure that in future no Prime Minister was treated the way the seventeen prime ministers had been dealt with in the past.

The minister observed that the voters of PML-N were courageous and determined and the SC decision would further reinforce their resolve. She said that from now onward nobody would be allowed to trample the sanctity of the vote. She claimed that under the leadership of Nawaz Shairf the people of Pakistan belonging to different schools of thought and voters of the PNL-N were united like a rock and God willing Pakistan would succeed.