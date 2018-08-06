Venue changed for Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The venue to host the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 has been changed and now the event will be held here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, from August 10 to 14.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman, the championship was first to be held at Leisure City 2 Bowling club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi but now the venue has been changed due to some technical reasons.

The event will be held under the supervision of PTBF in collaboration with Bin Alam City.

He said about 500 male and female players from all over Pakistan will be participating in the event. “A total of 8 categories will be contested in the event including professional master singles, doubles event, team event, women event, deaf event, under 12 age event, under 16 age event and media event,” he said.

He said the federation is working hard to promote tenpin bowling in Pakistan and the federation also provides free bowling coaching to encourage upcoming players. “A total of Rs 1.5 million cash prizes will be distributed among the winners of Azadi Cup,” he said.