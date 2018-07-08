VC’s committee in 22nd meeting adopts 11 points agenda for promotion of higher education

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):The Vice Chancellors’ Committee in its 22nd meeting held here on Sunday has adopted the eleven points declaration duly passed for the promotion of higher education across the country.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman, Vice Chancellors’ Committee Dr Masoom Yasinzai resolved to work together for promotion of higher education under the leadership of newly appointed Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri, a press release said.

The vice chancellors during the meeting also decided that students are the primary stakeholders for higher education and we all must protect the right to quality education for all students.

They said that quality faculty is essential for imparting quality education, and helping our students compete at global level, adding; efforts are needed to ensure availability of quality faculty for public and private sector universities.

The government must allocate four per cent of GDP for education with at least one per cent for higher education to increase the access to university education, enhance its quality, and ensure wider socio-economic impact on society, it was decided in the meeting.

VC’s stressed the need that more responsible autonomous universities with monitorable, reportable and verifiable system of governance is essential.

They demanded that there should be no external interference in university affairs and urged that HEC must conduct trainings leading to improved governance and financial management in higher educational institutions.

The committee further decided that to evolve a transparent higher education system by utilizing information technology for good governance and quality education delivery.

VC’s also pledged to ensure gender parity in faculty, student enrollment and appointment of university leaders.

They said that HEC should support the development of learned societies in all fields, including Humanities, and Basic and Social Sciences, so that country can produce scholars of international eminence.

We request HEC to review and streamline its operating procedures in order to enhance service delivery, the vice chancellors concluded.