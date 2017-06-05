Various schemes in Budget announced for Karachi

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): A deluge of schemes were announced
for the next financial year 2017-18 for Karachi.
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah delivering
budget speech on Monday said that they had inherited a ravished, dilapidated, unplanned and ruined Karachi and in the next
financial year following schemes will be taken up:
–World bank funded Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project will be
rolled out during next financial year. Through this PKR 10.5 billion project infrastructure will developed in old city area of District South, parts of District Malir and District Korangi.
–Rs.1.2 billion for construction of 24 feet wide road at either sides of
Gujjar Nala.
–Construction of new 1000 MDG pump house at Dhabeji at a cost of Rs 1.6
billion.
–Supply of 65 MDG additional water from Haleji Lake to Karachi.
–Rs.1.4 billion for Establishment of Five Combined Effluent Treatment
Plant (CETP)for Industrial areas of Karachi
–Rs.500 million for establishment of new land fill site for Karachi at
Dhabeji
–Rs 1.5 billion for Construction of Bridge at Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin
Waleed intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road.
–Construction and remodeling of 12000 Road Landhi, Korangi at a cost of
Rs 1.5 billion.
He said that during the current financial year, following major
schemes in Karachi will be completed:
— Widening of bridge at ShafiqMor, Shah Waliullah Road at a cost Rs 140
million
–Construction of underpass at Golimar Intersection at Nazimabad No. 1
at Rs.450 million.
–Rehabilitation/Construction of Major Roads of Karachi Metropolitan
Corporation at a cost of Rs 197 million.
— Construction of University Road from Hasan Square to NIPA at a cost of
Rs 770 million.
– Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Tariq Road from Shaheed-e-Millat
at Shahrahe-Quaideen at Rs 550 million.
— Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of road from Surjani to
MadinatulHikmat, Karachi at a cost of Rs.750 million.
— Construction of Hub River Road from Sher Shah Bridge to Murshid
Hospital at a cost of Rs 500 million.
— Remodeling of Baloch Colony Flyover and Construction of Road at a cost
of Rs 120 million.
— Construction of Manzil Pump Flyover at a cost of Rs 600 million.
During the next financial year following major schemes will be completed:
— Construction of University Road from NED University to SafooraChowk at
a cost of Rs 770 million.
— Reconstruction/Rehablitation of Mosamiyat Road from Madras Chowk to
Super Highway at a cost Rs 200 million.
— Widening of Shahrah-e-Faisal on both sides from Metropole to Star Gate
at a cost of Rs 850 million.
— Construction of Underpass at Submarine Chowrangi at a cost of Rs 500
million.
The Chief Minister said that another important program that they have
envisaged is the creation of Development Management Committees. Business community has always stepped forward to assist the efforts of government.
To promote ease of doing business these Development Management
Committees will carry out development and rehabilitation of infrastructure of Industrial Areas of Karachi. Rs 1.65 billion have been provided. For next financial year, they intend to replicate these Committees over other Industrial areas of Sindh.
