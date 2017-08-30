Value addition, enhanced value supply chain priority of TDAP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The priorities of Trade Development

Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) were the value addition and enhancement of

value supply chain for the promotion of agriculture trade and exports of

the country.

“We are committed to promote and branding of local fruits

from Gilgit Baltistan, Swat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and value

addition of local dates from South Punjab and Sindh for the

facilitation of growers and traders,” senior official of the ministry told APP here on Wednesday.

The ministry would initiate the project of estanlishing cold storages in Gilgit Baltistan and Swat for prolong preservation and to enhance

the shelf life of apricot, peaches and persimmon.

He said, “we have organized exhibitions involving diplomats and

international organization for the promotion of fruits in Swat and

Gilgit Baltistan.”

The official said that TDAP is working with international

organizations including Japan International Cooperation Agency

(JICA) and United Nations Industrial Development Organization

(UNIDO), Center for the Promotion of Imports (CPI) in developing

countries for branding and enhancing the value addition in agro-trade in

these areas.

“We are going to hold seminars on apricot, peaches and

persimmon to educate the local farmers and develop good agriculture

practices in these areas,” he said.

He said that TDAP has involved SMEDA for the infrastructure

development and for promotion and branding of these products.

Replying to a question, he said that the ministry is going to

set up a research center in collaboration with UNIDO for

training and enhancing the capacity of staff.

He said that TDAP will organize dates festival here on September

18, 2017 and will invite diplomats and international

organizations for promotion and value addition of these products.

He said the ministry will also organize a conference to involve

Central Asian countries for promotion of regional trade and expand

market in these countries.

The official said that the ministry has a plan to create

international level institute for innovation and value addition of

leather and gems and jewellery in the country.

He said that in coming November TDAP will organize events in

Muzafarabad for the promotion of local fruit and would involve

international stakeholders for portraying positive image of the

country.

The official said that trade officers were also facilitating

the traders for holding of exhibitions and seminars.

He said that the ministry was contributing to the national

economy through trade facilitation and liberalization, improved

export competitiveness and by reducing the cost of doing business.

“We are working to explore new trade avenues and markets in

different regions,” he said.

The government is committed in providing direction and

diversification to internal trade for improving supply chains vital

for enhancing the country’s exports.