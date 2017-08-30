Value addition, enhanced value supply chain priority of TDAP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The priorities of Trade Development
Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) were the value addition and enhancement of
value supply chain for the promotion of agriculture trade and exports of
the country.
“We are committed to promote and branding of local fruits
from Gilgit Baltistan, Swat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and value
addition of local dates from South Punjab and Sindh for the
facilitation of growers and traders,” senior official of the ministry told APP here on Wednesday.
The ministry would initiate the project of estanlishing cold storages in Gilgit Baltistan and Swat for prolong preservation and to enhance
the shelf life of apricot, peaches and persimmon.
He said, “we have organized exhibitions involving diplomats and
international organization for the promotion of fruits in Swat and
Gilgit Baltistan.”
The official said that TDAP is working with international
organizations including Japan International Cooperation Agency
(JICA) and United Nations Industrial Development Organization
(UNIDO), Center for the Promotion of Imports (CPI) in developing
countries for branding and enhancing the value addition in agro-trade in
these areas.
“We are going to hold seminars on apricot, peaches and
persimmon to educate the local farmers and develop good agriculture
practices in these areas,” he said.
He said that TDAP has involved SMEDA for the infrastructure
development and for promotion and branding of these products.
Replying to a question, he said that the ministry is going to
set up a research center in collaboration with UNIDO for
training and enhancing the capacity of staff.
He said that TDAP will organize dates festival here on September
18, 2017 and will invite diplomats and international
organizations for promotion and value addition of these products.
He said the ministry will also organize a conference to involve
Central Asian countries for promotion of regional trade and expand
market in these countries.
The official said that the ministry has a plan to create
international level institute for innovation and value addition of
leather and gems and jewellery in the country.
He said that in coming November TDAP will organize events in
Muzafarabad for the promotion of local fruit and would involve
international stakeholders for portraying positive image of the
country.
The official said that trade officers were also facilitating
the traders for holding of exhibitions and seminars.
He said that the ministry was contributing to the national
economy through trade facilitation and liberalization, improved
export competitiveness and by reducing the cost of doing business.
“We are working to explore new trade avenues and markets in
different regions,” he said.
The government is committed in providing direction and
diversification to internal trade for improving supply chains vital
for enhancing the country’s exports.
