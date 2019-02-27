Valiant Pak forces fully capable to defend country against aggression: Minister

PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday said that we are not suffering from war hysteria and want serenity in the region but our peace loving nature should not be construed as weakness.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of book titled Quranic

Encyclopedia, written by Dr. Professor Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri, here in

University of Peshawar as a Chief Guest.

The ceremony among others was attended by Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai, Vice Chancellor Peshawar varsity, Dr. Muhammad Asif, renowned scholar, Dr. Hussain Mohi Uddin, teachers,

students and workers of Mustafvi Students Federation.