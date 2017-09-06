Valiant armed forces join rank of strongest armed forces in the world: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), Sept 6 (APP): Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood

Khan Wednesday said in the past 52 years, the valiant armed forces of Pakistan had joined the ranks of strongest armed forces in the world.

“Because of their strategic and conventional strength, and through

professional grounding of armed personnel, the armed forces of Pakistan had become guarantors of Pakistan’s security.”

The President said this addressing an impressive ceremony hosted in

AJK’s metropolis, Muzaffarabad to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed full solidarity with the families of the

martyrs and said that it was the collective responsibility of the entire nation to invest in protection and future of these families.

Masood Khan recalled that in 1965, the nation and the armed forces had

sent a clear message to India that they would not countenance any misadventure against Pakistan’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

He said that people of Azad Kashmir were proud that they liberated this

part of Kashmir through a heroic war in 1947-48.

Today, he said, thousands of soldiers from Azad Kashmir were part of the armed forces of Pakistan and were defending Pakistan on all fronts.

He thanked the armed forces for defending Azad Kashmir territory by safeguarding the LOC round the clock. He also congratulated the armed forces on the recent successes in the operation of Rud ul Fasad and added it was still a long haul.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India had launched a four-pronged war against Pakistan.

First, Indian occupation forces have imposed brutal wars on the thirteen million people of Indian occupied Kashmir. Young men were being massacred; civilians of all ages have been blinded; trumped up charges have been leveled against Hurriyat leaders; women are being dishonored; and demography of occupied Kashmir was being altered to reduce Muslim majority into minority. Secondly India is targeting civilians in LOC, knowing full well that Pakistan would not retaliate against civilians. Third, India has started a systematic proxy war in Pakistan to destabilize its cities, regions and institutions. India is engineering, abetting and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, he said. Four, India was employing diplomatic maneuvers to defeat Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

The President said that despite all these challenges Pakistan would prevail and emerge as a great nation in the comity of Nations.

In this context, he welcomed the Foreign Minister’s statement that Pakistan would energetically take up the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

Addressing Indian Prime Minister Modi, the President said India would be held accountable for its atrocities in IOK. “The door for diplomacy and negotiations is still open despite all excesses. This opportunity must not be lost,” he said.

He appealed to the international community to discard double standards and partiality and help Pakistan and people of Kashmir find a democratic and durable solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

On the occasion, the President sent a special message to people of IOK saying that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir saluted their courage and sacrifices.

He wowed that the pace of freedom struggle would be accelerated to attain the goal of liberation of Occupied Kashmir.