Vafaei Ayouri dedicates victory to father as Iran’s Snooker Team make history

By Ijaz Ahmad Khan

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 24 (APP): Hossein Vafaei Ayouri of Iran

dedicated his victory to his father. He was part of the men’s Snooker Team trio that made history to claim the Islamic Republic of Iran’s first gold medal in Billiard Sports at the Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games on Sunday.

Iran eased to an emphatic 3-0 win against Qatar with Hossein Vafaei

Ayouri sinking the winning shot as he partnered Amir Sarkhosh, also from Iran, in the doubles against Ali Nasser AL Obaidli of Qatar and Ahmed Saif (QAT).

Hossein Vafaei Ayouri was introduced to Snooker at age of six by his

father Asghar, but he passed away nine years later and now everything is dedicated to his memory. “Everything I have is from my father and everything I learned, I learned from him,” Ayouri said.

On Thursday Hossein Vafaei Ayouri’s team-mate Soheil Wahedi (IRI)

claimed Iran’s second ever Billiards Sports’ medal, a silver in the men’s 6-Red Snooker Singles, but now Iran finally has gold.

“It is very pleasing to have overcome that hurdle,” Wahedi said. “It is

always difficult when you do something for the first time. It becomes easier for the next time so I am not only happy with this one but i am also confident for the next event,” he further added.

Al-Obaidli did not attempt to make any excuses for Qatar, saying the

team were simply not focused. “We were not on it. We did not play our game, we were switched off”.