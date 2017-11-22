Vacant posts on promotional quota can’t be filled by cut on direct quota: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that posts on promotional quota in government departments cannot be filled through cut on direct quota posts.

It was stated by him while responding to a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in Senate sponsored by PkMAP Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakarr. This notice was regarding 30 promotional posts of Custom Inspectors lying vacant in the Customs Collectorate of Quetta.

The minister said that 50 percent promotional quota has been fully exhausted in this department, while there has been some vacant posts in direct quota. However, the posts in direct quota cannot be filled by promoting internal employees. He said that these employees have filed a case in Federal Services Tribunal (FST) where this matter is pending so far.

He said that direct quota cannot be filled through promotions as there has been already a decision of FST in this regard.

However, the Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani referred the matter to relevant Standing Committee.