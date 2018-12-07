Uzbekistan eyes $1 bn bilateral trade potential with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Uzbekistan is all set to become the biggest trading partner of Pakistan from Central Asia as the bilateral trade between the two countries has improved from $36 million in 2017 to over $90 million in 2018.

Uzbekistan has over $500 million bilateral trade with Afghanistan and with more serious efforts from both sides, Uzbekistan and Pakistan have the potential to increase the two-way trade volume up to $1 billion in next 5 to 6 years.