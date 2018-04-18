Uzbek government delegation calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP):An Uzbek government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Makhmudov Victor

Vladimirovich, Secretary Security Council under the President, Uzbekistan

called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday at

General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including security situation in the

region were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR).

The visiting delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere

efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

The Uzbek side underlined the need for actualizing the great potential for cooperation

among the two brotherly countries in all fields including trade, connectivity,

security and military-to-military cooperation.

The COAS thanked the delegation for their sentiments and assured full cooperation and

support from Pakistan in all initiatives aimed at improving regional

cooperation, peace and stability.