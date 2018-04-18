RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP):An Uzbek government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Makhmudov Victor
Vladimirovich, Secretary Security Council under the President, Uzbekistan
called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday at
General Headquarters (GHQ).
During the meeting matters of mutual interest including security situation in the
region were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public
Relations (ISPR).
The visiting delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere
efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for stability in the region.
The Uzbek side underlined the need for actualizing the great potential for cooperation
among the two brotherly countries in all fields including trade, connectivity,
security and military-to-military cooperation.
The COAS thanked the delegation for their sentiments and assured full cooperation and
support from Pakistan in all initiatives aimed at improving regional
cooperation, peace and stability.
Uzbek government delegation calls on COAS
RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP):An Uzbek government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Makhmudov Victor