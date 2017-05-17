Uzbek foreign minister felicitates Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov has felicitated the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz on the occasion of 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries.

According to Uzbekistan Embassy here, in a message to the advisor, Abdulaziz Kamilov emphasized that in the past 25 years between the two countries has been established widespread and dynamically developing relations based on historical and cultural affinities, equality and brotherhood.

The recent exchange of bilateral delegations was significant step to define perspectives of our mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation.

“I am confident that scheduled for this year bilateral events between two countries will further strengthen our relations,” he remarked.