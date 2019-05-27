ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev arrived here Monday on a two-day official visit.

The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here at the Nur Khan Air Base. Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Furqat Sidiqov was also present.

A high-level delegation accompanied the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister including deputy ministers for Investment, Foreign Trade, Transport and other senior officials.

According to the Foreign Office, the Deputy Prime Minister would hold consultations with the Foreign Minister and also meet several other Federal Ministers and Advisers including of Railways, Planning, National Food Security & Research, Health, Commerce and Board Of Investment.

“The visit of the Deputy Prime Minister will impart further impetus to the multi-dimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in diverse fields,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said the visit would reinforce Pakistan’s bilateral ties with Uzbekistan, contribute to building a closer economic partnership, and enhance possibilities for regional connectivity.

“The visit will also help deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Central Asia,” the statement added.