Uzbek ambassador meets CJCSC

RAWALPINDI July 17 (APP): Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov

Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters, here.

Matters related to bilateral security and defence cooperation between

the two brotherly countries and regional security environment were discussed during the meeting, news release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to continue supporting efforts for

peace and stability in the region.

The Uzbek ambassador appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan armed

forces and sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.