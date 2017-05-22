Uzair-Qadir in final of All Pak national squash championship

LAHORE, May 22 (APP): Uzair Rasheed and Abdul Qadir set a

showdown in the U19 final of the All Pakistan National Squash

Championship after winning their respective semi-finals here

on Monday at the PSA Complex.

Uzair Rasheed (PB) beat Nasir Khan (KP) 12/10, 16/14, 11/5

(29 minutes) and Abdul Qadir (SNGPL) outplayed Saif-Ullah (KP)

11/2, 6/11, 11/8, 5/11, 11/9 (33 minutes).

The final will be played on Tuesday (tomorrow) and Director

General Sports Board Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman will be chief guest

on the occasion. President Punjab Squash Association Dr Nadeem

Muktar, Secretory Sheraz Saleem, many squash lovers will also

be witnessing the final.

In the under-17 Boys first semi-final, Naveed Rehman (Sindh)

beat Farhan Hashmi (SNGPL) 11/8, 11/7, 12/10 (23 minutes). In the

2nd semi-final Mohammad Saqib Iqbal (PAF) beat Malik Moiz (PB)

8/11, 11/4, 9/11, 11/4, 11/6 (37 minutes).

In the women senior category first semi-final Saima Shaukat

(WAPDA) beat Amna Latif (ZTBL) 9/11, 11/5, 11/8, 11/5 (20 minutes).

In the 2nd semi-final, spirited Zoya Khalid (ZTBL) beat favourite

Riffat Khan (WAPDA) 11/8, 11/7, 6/11, 11/6 (28 minutes).

In the under-15 Girls First semi-final Noor-ul-Ain Ijaz

(SNGPL) beat Nimra Aqeel (KP) 11/6, 9/11, 11/3, 13/11 (23 minutes).

In the 2nd semi-final Laiba Ijaz (KP) beat Eman Jabin (KP) 11/4,

11/6, 11/3 (12 minutes).

In the under-19 Girls first semi-final Komal Khan (KP) beat

Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11/5, 11/4, 2/11, 11/4 (16 minutes). In the

2nd semi-final Amna Fayyaz (PIA) beat Noor-ul-Huda (SNGPL) score 11/7, 6/11, 11/7, 11/4 (21 minutes).