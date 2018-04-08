‘UVAS to cooperate with PKLI in research of diseases, vaccines’

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):A delegation from the Pakistan Kidney

Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI), led by its

president/CEO Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, visited the University of

Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), on Sunday.

The delegation called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer

Pasha and held a detailed meeting with UVAS senior faculty members

at the City Campus here.

The vice-chancellor briefed the delegation about the UVAS

academic, research, extension services, recombinant DNA

technology, microbiology research equipment and facilities for

small and large animals, national and international collaborations,

etc.

He said UVAS was working closely with poultry and dairy

industries and also along with livestock farming community to

address their issues. He said that UVAS was establishing a

training centre for biologics production for prevention of

deadly hemorrhagic septicemia (HS), foot and mouth disease

(FMD) in dairy animals.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhter showed keen interest in collaboration

with UVAS especially in the area of research and development

in diagnosis and prevention strategies for liver and kidney

deadly disease (Hepatitis C), vaccine production, genetics

screening and animal model experiments.

Prof Pasha said that UVAS would provide support and

possible assistance to PKLI.

On the occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani,

Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and many other faculty members of UVAS and

senior staff from PKLI attended the meeting.