‘UVAS to cooperate with PKLI in research of diseases, vaccines’

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):A delegation from the Pakistan Kidney
Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI), led by its
president/CEO Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, visited the University of
Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), on Sunday.
The delegation called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer
Pasha and held a detailed meeting with UVAS senior faculty members
at the City Campus here.
The vice-chancellor briefed the delegation about the UVAS
academic, research, extension services, recombinant DNA
technology, microbiology research equipment and facilities for
small and large animals, national and international collaborations,
etc.
He said UVAS was working closely with poultry and dairy
industries and also along with livestock farming community to
address their issues. He said that UVAS was establishing a
training centre for biologics production for prevention of
deadly hemorrhagic septicemia (HS), foot and mouth disease
(FMD) in dairy animals.
Prof Dr Saeed Akhter showed keen interest in collaboration
with UVAS especially in the area of research and development
in diagnosis and prevention strategies for liver and kidney
deadly disease (Hepatitis C), vaccine production, genetics
screening and animal model experiments.
Prof Pasha said that UVAS would provide support and
possible assistance to PKLI.
On the occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani,
Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and many other faculty members of UVAS and
senior staff from PKLI attended the meeting.
