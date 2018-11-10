ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):A melodious performance by Ustad Roshan Abbas Saturday enthralled the audience here at the auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
The concert was organized by the PNCA under its monthly music programme `Baithak’ for providing quality entertainment to the residents of twin cities by the performance of popular folk artists.
Ustad Roshan Abbas’s melodious performance enthralls audience at PNCA
ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):A melodious performance by Ustad Roshan Abbas Saturday enthralled the audience here at the auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).