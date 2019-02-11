Usman Dar seeks ILO’s expertise to make national job programme successful

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday met with Ms Ingrid Christensen, ILO’s Country Director for Pakistan, to explore possible avenues of mutual cooperation for the launch of National Job Programme.A revolutionary initiative of the government for connecting job seekers with job providers through an online portal for an easy and transparent access to job market for youth, said a press release.

He explained, “National Job Programme would play a pivotal role in the creation of 10 million jobs, committed by the PTI government, by linking the demand and supply not only in the national but also in the international job market”.

Usman Dar appreciated the role of International labour Organization (ILO) in facilitating both employers and employees for the creation of sustainable jobs in the country.

He expressed his desire to benefit from ILO’s expertise in the field for making National Job Programme a great success.