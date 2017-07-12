USF Co Board of Directors meeting held

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Universal Service Fund Company (USF

Co) 53rd Board of Directors meeting was convened Wednesday here at

the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom.

The Chairperson, Board of Directors, USF Co and the Minister

of State for IT & Telecom Anusha Rahman chaired the meeting in

which an overview of the main efforts and development of

telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas

across Pakistan by USF were taken in to the view, said a press

release issued here.

On the management proposal relating to coverage of coverage

gaps and underserved areas embedded within the covered areas through the small lots project. The board directed USF management to meet the Telecom operators through PTA and collect the data of those

underserved areas where broadband services are not available yet

and bring Data of those pockets (which are devoid of broadband

services) to the board and then board will decide the policy

measures to address the services issue of such areas.

The Board of Directors approved the Annual Budget of USF Co

for the Financial Year 2017-2018 which is approximately Rs. 14 billion.

This budget predominately goes to Broadband for Sustainable

development Project serving majority of the un-served/underserved

areas in FATA, KPK and Baluchistan provinces as well as allocations

for fiber optic connectivity in KPK. Other important matters

significantly related administration and projects were also

deliberated as included in the budget.

The budget ensures optimal spending allocation for on going

and major planned projects under special projects including ICT for

girls and ICT for MSMEs.

Board members including the Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan,

Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Chairman PTA Dr. Ismail Shah, VP

ISPs Azfar Manzoor, President and CEO PTCL Daniel Ritz and the

senior management of USF Co also attended the meeting.