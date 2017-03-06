USEFP announces 2018 Fulbright students Master, PhD program

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): The United States Educational

Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has invited Pakistani students to

apply for the prestigious 2018 Fulbright Student (Master’s and PhD)

and Fulbright-Higher Education Commission(HEC) PhD Program.

These programs fully fund Master’s or PhD study at top

universities in the United States, said a press release.

The application form is available online at www.usefpakistan.org, and the last date for submitting application is May 17, 2017.

“The Fulbright Program offers Pakistani students, the opportunity to get a high-quality, graduate-level education while also building mutual understanding between the United States and Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Dr. Daniel Mattern.

“The US government is pleased to support the education of bright, young Pakistanis who want to make a positive difference in their communities after completing their studies” he added.

Women, people with disabilities, and students from FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Northern Sindh, and Southern Punjab are highly encouraged to apply. All disciplines are eligible except clinical medicine.

Applicants studying energy, water, health, education, and agricultural disciplines are strongly encouraged to apply.

“The Fulbright Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for Pakistanis aspiring to higher education in the United States,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

“The program is merit-based, but merit is measured in terms of

potential rather than just grades or test scores. We,therefore,

encourage applications from anyone who has completed a Bachelor’s

degree and has dream of using a higher degree to contribute to

Pakistan’s development” Rita added.

The Fulbright-HEC PhD program is made possible through financial support from the Higher Education Commission.

Demonstrating their commitment to higher education and the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, the Government of Pakistan has agreed to provide more than US$5 million each year for five years, which will support up to 125 PhD students.

Since 2005, 1,880 Pakistanis have received Fulbright awards for graduate degrees. In fall 2017, approximately, 190 Pakistani students – more than half of them are women – will depart for the United States to participate in this program.

The Fulbright Program in Pakistan is the largest in the world in terms of the US government’s financial contribution and covers travel, living stipends, health insurance, and tuition for the entire period of study.

USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States, is one of 49

Fulbright Commissions across the world.

Since its inception, nearly 5,000 Pakistanis and more than 900

Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs. Its

mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of

Pakistan and the United States through educational and cultural

exchange programs.

In addition to the Fulbright program, USEFP manages a number

of scholarship programs for undergraduates, teachers, journalists,

and other professionals.