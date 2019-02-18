Use of force cannot suppress Kashmiris voice: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Finance Minister, Asad Umar Monday said India needed to listen to the people of Kashmir as repression and use of force could not suppress them.

In a tweet, he said India must realize that more they try to suppress the people of Kashmir through violence, the more determined Kashmiris become to break free from Indian subjugation.

The finance minister said, “No amount of scapegoating Pakistan will change that reality.”