USDA holds workshop to chalk out plan to control Zoonotic diseases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, August 25,(APP): United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
jointly held a workshop on Zoonotic diseases, which are the
animal diseases that can spread to humans, such as Crimean
Congo Hemorrhagic fever, rabies, brucellosis and avian influenza.
According to US Embassy, Islamabad, the workshop brought
decision makers and scientists together to agree on a list of
priority Zoonotic (an animal disease that can be transmitted
to humans).
In addition to strengthening the federal/provincial and
animal/human health cross-sectoral collaboration, the
workshop resulted into a plan for future disease control
efforts.
Dr. Stephanie Salyer, a Veterinary Epidemiologist with
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the
Center for Global Health, Dr. Kate Varela, a Veterinary Medical Officer-ORISE Research Participant within the One Health Office
at CDC and Grace Goryoka, a Health Scientist-ORISE Research
Participant within the One Health Office at CDC, conducted
the workshop.
Speaking at the concluding ceremony here, experts from
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the Zoonotic diseases
are important health concerns, and control requires collaboration
between Pakistan’s veterinary and human health sectors.
He said the participants of the workshop were trained
in-country facilitators in the One Health Zoonotic Disease
Prioritization process and One Health Systems Mapping and
Analysis Resource Toolkit.
He said the final report, approved by all ministries,
representing core voting members, will be published around 2
months after this workshop.
