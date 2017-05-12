USC evolves strategy to ensure quality standards in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has evolved comprehensive strategy to ensure quality and standard for sale and purchase of products during the holy month of Ramazan.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would announce Rs 1.5 billion as subsidy during holy month of Ramazan to facilitate customers in stores all over country,a spokesman of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Wajid Ali Khan Swati told APP here.

He said the USC also would provide 10 to 15 % concession on 1500 items of food and beverage including pulses,sugar,spicy items and beverages of different companies in the holy month to give relief to common man.

The USC has formulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the companies to ensure certification of ISO-9002, under which, they will sale their products to the corporations store.

He said that priority of the USC would be to evolve institutional mechanism for quality control of the items, adding that professionally qualified firms would also be engaged for quality test of items.

Wajid said that monitoring and evaluation teams would also be sent in during Ramazan to verify the complaint, adding that complain centre also established in this regard.

He said, “we are committed to maintain transparency and accountability in the corporation and will provide quality items to the customers in Ramazan.”