USAID briefs Aizaz Chaudhry about program portfolio in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): New Mission Chief for Pakistan Jerry Bisson and Assistant to Administrator USAID Bill Hammink Wednesday called on Pakistan Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry.

They briefed him about USAID program portfolio in Pakistan, said a press release received here from Washington DC.

During the meeting, USAID also briefed Aizaz Chaudhry about

supporting government efforts for improving service delivery in health, education, energy and infrastructure development in Pakistan.

Aizaz Chaudhry appreciated USAID’s efforts and observed that People Centric Projects not only increase USAID’s visibility but also improve the quality of life of a common man in Pakistan.

USAID has projects worth $2 billion in pipeline and its completion would bring significant improvement in health, education and other sectors.