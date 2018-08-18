US welcomes Imran Khan on assuming office of Pakistan PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The United States has welcomed Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi on taking the oath of his office and said it looked forward to working with the new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region.

The US Embassy in Islamabad Saturday released a statement of Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Heather Nauret in which she said, “We recognize and welcome the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on taking the oath of office.”

It further said for over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan had been a vital one.